GameCredits Price Tops $0.0323 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $2,455.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinrail, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00652430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinrail, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, BitBay, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

