Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.19. 862,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.05%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 815,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after acquiring an additional 766,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 523,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

