GAPS (GAP) Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and $908,111.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,532.28 or 1.00760023 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043678 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000293 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

