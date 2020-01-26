Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

