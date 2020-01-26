Garlicoin Achieves Market Cap of $23,071.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $23,071.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,873,825 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

