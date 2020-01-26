Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

