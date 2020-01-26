Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $34.88 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011719 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.78 or 0.03197424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00202680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00124839 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,098,009 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

