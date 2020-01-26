General Attention Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,596.00 (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00024452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Fatbtc, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. General Attention Currency has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $1,596.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

General Attention Currency Token Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark.

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Fatbtc, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

