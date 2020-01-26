Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1,258.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 930,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.40% of Gentex worth $29,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,493,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,735,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,179 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 35.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

