Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $220.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.79 million and the highest is $228.30 million. Gentherm posted sales of $253.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $957.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.10 million to $969.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

