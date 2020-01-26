GeoCoin (GEO) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $638,970.00 and $225.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00652566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001003 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007561 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

