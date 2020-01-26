Gifto Market Capitalization Tops $8.20 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Allbit and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $929,500.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bibox, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance, CPDAX, Kryptono, CoinTiger, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Allbit, Bithumb and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

