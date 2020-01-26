Global Digital Content (GDC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,774.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $16,774.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.