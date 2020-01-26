Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 718,565 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.80. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.51.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

