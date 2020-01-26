Global Social Chain Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $26,230.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

