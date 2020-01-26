GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $137,896.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $137,896.00 and approximately $454.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,571.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.01954056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.82 or 0.04010335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00653437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00739685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00106262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010490 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00624309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,843,653 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

