Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.30 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Clarus Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.01 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

