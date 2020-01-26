Golem Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Golem has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and $1.79 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, Gate.io and Liqui.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, ABCC, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Upbit, Koinex, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Huobi, Iquant, YoBit, OKEx, Livecoin, BigONE, Poloniex, Bittrex, Zebpay, WazirX, Gate.io, DragonEX, Binance, GOPAX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Coinbe, BitBay, Bithumb, Liqui, BitMart, Bitbns and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

