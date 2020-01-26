Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, Director Robert J. Stetson bought 28,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $42,376.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,251 shares of company stock valued at $92,257. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:GTIM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 14,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.73. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

