Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 753,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $979,538.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,867,501.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Guidry bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $63,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,867,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,652.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period.

GTE opened at $1.07 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.