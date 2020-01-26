Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.50. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $319.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.36.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

