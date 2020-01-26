Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.03 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays set a $168.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

