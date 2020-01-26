Grin Price Down 5.9% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bisq, Hotbit and Coinall. Grin has a market cap of $32.72 million and $23.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,342,100 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Hotbit, Coinall and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

