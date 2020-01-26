Grin Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Grin has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00011905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Coinall, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000564 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000861 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,390,760 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, KuCoin, Hotbit, BitForex, Coinall, LBank and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

