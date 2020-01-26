Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.36.

Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.74 and a twelve month high of $319.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.