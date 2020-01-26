Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Guess? alerts:

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 30.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 119.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1,168.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth $224,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GES opened at $22.25 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.