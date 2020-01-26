Gulden Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,575.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $13,575.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and GuldenTrader.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00643206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007776 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036969 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,469,707 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Nocks, LiteBit.eu, GuldenTrader, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.