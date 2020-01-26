GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 346.67 ($4.56).

Several analysts have recently commented on GYM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, January 20th.

GYM stock opened at GBX 301.50 ($3.97) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $416.36 million and a P/E ratio of 47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. GYM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

