Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,437 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned approximately 0.36% of Hamilton Lane worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $69.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. BidaskClub raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

