Happycoin (HPC) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $396,742.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.01303691 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034259 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001020 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,401,281 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

