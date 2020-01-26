HashBX (HBX) Market Capitalization Tops $803,806.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. HashBX has a market cap of $803,806.00 and $1,717.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

