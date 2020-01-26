HashCoin Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a market cap of $750,505.00 and $131.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.