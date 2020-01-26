Head-To-Head Survey: Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) & Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $107.88 billion 0.90 $7.69 billion $2.00 12.90 Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.07 $5.00 million N/A N/A

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series B.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 7.04% 7.24% 3.80% Liberty Braves Group Series B -3.16% -0.07% -0.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone beats Liberty Braves Group Series B on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers inter-prefectural communications services, services related to the international communications and solutions business, and related services; mobile phone and related services; and network system and system integration services. It also provides IT system building and maintenance support for corporations; professional security, ICT, data center-related, teleconference, Web conference, video conference, Internet connection, video distribution, and smart life area services; and consulting, and system design and development services. In addition, the company engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of real estate properties; lease and installment sales of telecommunications-related devices; billing and collection of charges for communications and other services; and design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities. Further, it is involved in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; and technology transfer and consulting activities, as well as provision of credit card transaction settlement services. Additionally, the company operates office, retail, and residential properties under the Wellith brand; hotels and resorts; and shared-office properties that include daycare facilities and office spaces. As of March 31, 2018, it had 19,869 thousand fixed line subscriptions. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

