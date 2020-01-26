Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,829,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,762,000 after buying an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,151,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,756,000 after buying an additional 212,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.