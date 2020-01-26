Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 6.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 189,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 222,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 78,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.