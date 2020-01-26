HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 11.9% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $305,997.00 and approximately $7,803.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,607,957 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

