HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $74,094.00 and $789.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Token Store, Bilaxy and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Token Store, Bilaxy, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

