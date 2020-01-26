Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Cap Reaches $3.66 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $76.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

