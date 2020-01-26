HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will announce sales of $134.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.93 million and the highest is $138.01 million. HighPoint Resources reported sales of $130.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $467.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $470.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.41 million, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 66,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

