Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Cap of $493,271.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $493,271.00 and $176.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

