Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

