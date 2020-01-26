Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

