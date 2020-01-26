HollyWoodCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $2,020.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HollyWoodCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HollyWoodCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyWoodCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyWoodCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.