HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,726.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $20,726.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.01303691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052901 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00210951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001919 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.