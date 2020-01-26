Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Hudson alerts:

HUD stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.99. Hudson has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. Hudson had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hudson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hudson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hudson by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hudson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.