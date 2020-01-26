Hush (HUSH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $515.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Hush has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $382,939.00 and $515.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00615328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00134872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00115832 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000908 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,233,930 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

