Hydro 24 Hour Volume Hits $232,955.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Upbit and BitForex. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $232,955.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex, Mercatox, DEx.top, Fatbtc, Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

