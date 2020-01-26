Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Hydro has a market cap of $7.39 million and $250,152.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Fatbtc, Bittrex and CoinEx. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinEx, BitForex, IDAX, DEx.top, Upbit, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

