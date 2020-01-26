Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $5,652.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, DDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.05620027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00128175 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

