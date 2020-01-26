HyperCash Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $63.96 million and approximately $12.47 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00016923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, EXX, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.03185302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,493,144 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Gate.io, Allcoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, EXX, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

